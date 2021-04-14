Oklahoma City police searching for missing, endangered juvenile

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officials are searching for a missing teenager who is believed to be in danger.

Noah Farley

The Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit needs the public’s help locating 17-year-old Noah Farley.

Farley was last seen at his home near NE 14th and Lincoln Boulevard.

What he may be wearing is unknown.

Farley has a medical condition and he has to take medicine daily for it.

“Please call 911 with his immediate whereabouts or Crime Stoppers (405/235-7300 or OKCCrimeTips.com) for all other tips,” officials said.