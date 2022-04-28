Ruby Muth. Source OKCPD

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police need the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman.

Ruby Muth, aka Ruby Crowell or Ruby Minor, has been missing since Tuesday, April 26.

Muth, 52, was last seen in southwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police Department investigators believe she possibly suffered serious injuries in an altercation in SW OKC on Tuesday. She is believed to endangered.

Muth is described as 5’2″ tall, 130 pounds and as having brown eyes and brown hair.

“Anyone who encounters Ms. Muth or has information is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with general information they feel could help investigators call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200,” police officials said.