Oklahoma City police searching for missing man who suffers from conditions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are attempting to locate a missing man who suffers from multiple conditions.

Jessie Helsley

Jessie Helsley, 24, walked away from a residence in the 3800 block of Northwest 19th Street several days ago, according to Oklahoma City Police Department officials.

Helsley suffers from conditions that require constant attention, according to police.

He is not an Oklahoma City resident. His family has not heard from him since he was last seen walking away from the residence in Oklahoma City.

Helsley, who is pictured to the right, was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a gray hood, black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Please call 9-1-1 immediately if you see Helsley or know of his whereabouts.