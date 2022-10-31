OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for two missing teenagers.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are searching for 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones.

Investigators believe Lalehparvaran took a family member’s car from Stillwater and drove to Oklahoma City to pick up Jones.

Authorities say they may be heading to the Houston area.

Lalehparvaran is described as a Native American female, standing 5’6″ tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Jones is described as a Native American female, standing 5’3″ tall and weighing 135 pounds.

They may be in a white, four-door 2012 Volvo S60 with Absentee Shawnee tribal tag “9199.”