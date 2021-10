OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing woman.

On Thursday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department announced that they are searching for 18-year-old Taylor Mosely-Matthews.

Mosely-Matthews was last seen near N.E. 70th and Kelley Ave. around 1 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Investigators say she has impairments that require constant medical attention and supervision.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.