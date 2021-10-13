Oklahoma City police searching for porch pirates who stole multiple packages

Credit: Oklahoma City Police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help as they search for two people accused of stealing packages off of a front porch.

On Sept. 28, Oklahoma City police were called to a neighborhood near N.W. 10th and Mustang Rd. following a theft.

Investigators say they were able to obtain surveillance video of a pair of suspects taking the packages from the home’s front porch.

“This is porch piracy taken to a new level. The only reason they didn’t steal more packages [was] there was simply no place to put them,” the police department posted on Facebook.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

