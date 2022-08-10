Oklahoma City police are searching for this man, who is suspected of snatching a purse from an elderly woman. Image from OKCPD

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police need the public’s help identifying a man who walked past an elderly woman and stole her purse.

The woman was exiting the 7-Eleven near NW 10th and County Line Road. The suspect, pictured below, held the store’s door open for her. He then followed her, snatched her purse and ran away on foot.

Please call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 if you recognize the suspect.

The person who provides information that leads to the suspect’s arrest could receive a cash reward.