OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a local restaurant.

The holdup happened at a restaurant located along Northwest Expressway, near Lake Hefner Parkway.

Investigators released the following surveillance image of a man they want to question:

Police want to question this man about a robbery at an Oklahoma City restaurant.

Police officials say the man was seen driving away in a blue or silver SUV.

Please call the Oklahoma City Police Department at (405) 297-1000 if you have any information about the suspect.