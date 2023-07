OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are looking for a man they say robbed a person at knifepoint.

According to OKCPD, the robbery happened near the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City.

Police searching for robbery suspect. Image courtesy OKCPD.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a Puma backpack when he fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to call OKC Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit an anonymous tip online.