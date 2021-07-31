Oklahoma City police searching for scam suspect who is targeting elderly community members

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are calling upon community members to help identify a suspect who is allegedly scamming elderly residents.

The Oklahoma City Police Department has recently received several complaints about a person calling residents and claiming that the resident’s relative has been arrested and needs cash to bond out of jail. The suspect even provides detailed information about the relative, according to police.

“Because of the detailed info the suspect has, he has been able to convince our victims that he his claims are legitimate,” police officials said.

The suspect then goes to the victim’s home and collects money from the unsuspecting victim. Surveillance photos show that the person who shows up at the homes is a man.

The suspect who is allegedly scamming elderly Oklahoma City residents.

He is primarily targeting elderly residents.

The suspect is perpetrating a scam, according to police.

“Obviously, the jail system does not work this way. If anyone gets a call like this, please call 911 and make a report,” officials said.

Please call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com if you have information about the suspect or the crimes he’s accused of committing. You can remain anonymous and potentially earn a cash reward.