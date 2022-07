OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking for the community’s help identifying a woman who is allegedly using credit cards that were stolen from an elderly woman.

The suspect is pictured below in an image from surveillance footage.

OKCPD is searching for this woman, who is allegedly using credit cards stolen from an elderly woman. Image from OKCPD.

The elderly woman was visiting her husband in the hospital when her purse was stolen from the hospital room, police said.

Please call Crime Stoppers by dialing (405) 235-7300 if you recognize the suspect. The case number is 22-46125.