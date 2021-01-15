Oklahoma City police searching for suspect who allegedly stole $40,000 worth of lottery tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department investigators are searching for a man who is accused of stealing $40,000 worth of lottery tickets.

Officials posted the following surveillance photos of the suspect on the Police Department’s official Facebook page:

A surveillance photo of a suspect who allegedly stole $40,000 worth of lottery tickets in Oklahoma City.

Surveillance photo of the tattooed arm of a suspect who allegedly stole $40,000 worth of lottery tickets.

The suspect, a white male, has identifiable tattoos over his right eye and on his left forearm.

Police were previously searching for him after he stole several lottery tickets.

“Now, he’s graduated to stealing entire towers of lottery tickets. As of today, he’s hit seven times, totaling over $40K in tickets!” police officials said.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers by dialing (405) 235-7300 or going to www.okccrimetips.com.

“Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward,” the news release states.