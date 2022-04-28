OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly fired a gun at a business.

The suspect shot at a business near Sara Road and Wilshire, Wednesday evening, according to Oklahoma City police.

The suspect and his vehicle. Photo from OKCPD.

A trail camera captured images of the suspect pointing a handgun at the business, as well as images of the back of his vehicle.

Nobody was injured in the shooting.

Anyone who has information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or go to www.okccrimetips.com.