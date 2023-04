OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are searching for two suspects involved in the burglary of an Oklahoma City dispensary.

OKC dispensary burglary. Image courtesy OKCPD. OKC dispensary burglary. Image courtesy OKCPD.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the two suspects burglarized a dispensary near I-240 and Sooner Road.

Police encourage anyone able to identify the two burglars or anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit an anonymous tip at okccrimetips.com.

Police say a cash reward may be available.