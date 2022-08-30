OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in Bricktown late last month.

Around 2 a.m. on July 31, first responders were called to a fight in Bricktown near Sheridan and Joe Carter Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that one victim had been shot.

The victim survived his injuries, and the suspect was quickly apprehended.

However, authorities say they still want to speak with any witnesses that were present that morning.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.