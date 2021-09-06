Oklahoma City police searching for suspect who fired shots at officer in northwest part of city

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect who allegedly opened fire on an officer in the northwest part of the city.

The suspect allegedly fired five to six shots at the officer in the 500 block of Northwest 142nd Street on Monday morning.

Police say the suspect fled west from the Walker area, jumping a fence.

He is believed to still be armed.

A private citizen attempted to chase the suspect, but could not catch up to him.

The suspect is believed to possibly be in a blue Nissan, heading west on Memorial.

