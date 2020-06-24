Oklahoma City police see resurgence in white collar crimes scam

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning the public of a reoccurring white collar crimes scam.

In this scam, a citizen typically receives a phone call where the caller tells them that either they or a family member has a warrant for their arrest. The caller then requests the citizen’s personal information over the phone (i.e. SSN, DL number).

The caller proceeds to give them a phone number to call, where a subject on the other end identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer. This subject then requests a monetary payment over the phone. The suspects have been requesting money transfers in the form of bitcoin, which is then cashed out in a different state or county, making it difficult, if not impossible to track them down.

Police say you should never provide any personal information over the phone. Law enforcement officers will not contact you in this manner. If you are unsure about the call, call police.