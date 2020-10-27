Oklahoma City police seek public help ID’ing armed robbery suspects

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officials are asking for the public to help them by identifying two armed robbery suspects.

The robbery occurred at a convenience store at Southwest 44th Street and South May Avenue.

One of the suspects appears to be stocky, have dark hair and wearing brown shoes, black pants and a black shirt that says “I ‘heart’ hot moms.” The other suspect appears to be wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, black athletic pants and black Nikes.

They are believed to have been driving a blue extended cab pickup with a metal toolbox in the bed of the pickup.

The below gallery has photos of the suspects and their pickup:

