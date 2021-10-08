Oklahoma City police seek public’s help identifying suspect from shooting at Waffle House in September

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking the public for help identifying a Waffle House shooting suspect.

The suspect in a shooting at Waffle House in Oklahoma City.

The shooting occurred around midnight on Sept. 26 at the Waffle House near I-40 and Meridian, according to Oklahoma City police.

The suspect argued with the Waffle House staff that night, according to Capt. Valerie Littlejohn.

“Then he left and while he was in his car he fired shots at the Waffle House and that’s when the victim was injured,” Littlejohn said.

It is unknown if the victim was shot or wounded by shrapnel, but he was injured, Littlejohn said.

The suspect left the scene in a gray, four-door vehicle.

He is described as a heavyset Hispanic male who wore glasses and appeared to have tattoos on his arms.

Please call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or go to www.okccrimetips.com if you have information about the suspect.