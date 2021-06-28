Oklahoma City police seeking information after dispensary shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are asking for the public’s help as they try to solve a crime at a local dispensary.

On June 13, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting outside the Cookies Dispensary, located at 7621 S. Pennsylvania Ave.

Investigators say two groups of men were fighting before shots rang out.

“They reported there was multiple gunshots between both groups so both parties were actually firing,” Capt. Jermaine Johnson, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

One person was hit, but is expected to be OK.

Now, investigators say they want to speak with one man who was seen on surveillance cameras just before the shooting.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

