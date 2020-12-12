UPDATE: Missing Oklahoma City girl found

UPDATE: An Oklahoma City Police Department official alerted KFOR that 11-year-old Rebekah Stride has been found.

The official did not provide further details.

Original

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An 11-year-old girl went missing in Oklahoma City on Saturday, and Oklahoma City police are asking community members for any information that could help locate her.

Rebekah Stride went missing Saturday morning and is believed to be in the area of Interstate 40 and Mustang Road, according to Oklahoma City police.

Stride, who is pictured above, is described as a white female, 5’2″ tall, 95 pounds and as having brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing leopard print pajamas and a light blue jacket with a white fringe on the hood.

Please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you see Rebekah or have any information on her whereabouts.