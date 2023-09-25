OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department seized heroin, fentanyl pills and fentanyl powder during a traffic stop on Thursday.
According to police, 32-year-old Jose Lopez-Hernandez was stopped on Lake Hefner Parkway near NW Expressway on a traffic violation on Thursday, September 21.
During that stop, officers were able to recover more than 2100 fentanyl pills, a half-pound bag of fentanyl powder and 1/4 pound of heroin, officials say.
“Great work by our officers getting these dangerous drugs off the streets.” said OKCPD on Facebook.