OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department seized heroin, fentanyl pills and fentanyl powder during a traffic stop on Thursday.

According to police, 32-year-old Jose Lopez-Hernandez was stopped on Lake Hefner Parkway near NW Expressway on a traffic violation on Thursday, September 21.

Jose Lopez-Hernandez. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

During that stop, officers were able to recover more than 2100 fentanyl pills, a half-pound bag of fentanyl powder and 1/4 pound of heroin, officials say.

Drugs seized from traffic stop. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

“Great work by our officers getting these dangerous drugs off the streets.” said OKCPD on Facebook.