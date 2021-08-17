Oklahoma City police share description of robbery culprit’s vehicle with public, hoping for suspect ID

Oklahoma City police are searching for this 1999-2000 model Cadillac Escalade, which was used in an Aug. 4 robbery.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are working to identify a suspect behind a robbery earlier this month, and are sharing photos of the vehicle the suspect is believed to have used.

An auto parts store in the 1000 block of North Rockwell was robbed on the evening of Aug. 4.

A vehicle believed to be a maroon, 1999-2000 model Cadillac Escalade with large chrome rims and a black front bumper was used during the robbery.

Oklahoma City police are searching for this 1999-2000 model Cadillac Escalade, which was used in an Aug. 4 robbery.

The vehicle also appears to have a white sticker on its back window’s bottom right corner.

Anyone who has information about the vehicle or the suspect driving it is asked to call Oklahoma City police at (405) 235-7300 or go to www.okccrimetips.com. You can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward. The case is number 21-58108.