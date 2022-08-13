Oklahoma City police shot an armed suspect who allegedly took a woman and child hostage. Image KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police shot an armed suspect who allegedly took a woman and child hostage overnight.

Police were called at around 1 a.m. regarding a reported domestic disturbance at a residence in the 700 block of NE 34th Terrace.

Officers arrived and learned that a man was holding a woman and child hostage in the residence, and that he had a gun, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

The woman and child managed to get out of the house and to safety.

The suspect exited the house at some point. He presented a threat to officers and was shot, according to the official.

The official did not provide details on how the suspect threatened officers.

An ambulance transported the man to a nearby hospital. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were provided. KFOR will update this story once more information becomes available.