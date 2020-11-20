Oklahoma City police shoot, kill man allegedly armed with gun

Officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed in Southwest Oklahoma City on Thursday evening.

An Oklahoma City Police Department dispatcher received a call at about 5:45 p.m. from a woman screaming that a man was loading a rifle, according to MSgt. Gary Knight.

The woman told the dispatcher that the man was going outside and was concerned about what he was going to do with the gun.

Officers traveled to the woman’s location, Southwest 50th and Shartel Place.

Two officers arrived at the scene and ended up in an armed confrontation with the man in a street.

The confrontation resulted in the man being fatally shot by police.

It is currently unclear who pointed the gun at who during the confrontation, according to Knight.

The officers were not injured.

Details on what transpired during the confrontation have not been provided. Also, information was not provided on whether one or both of the officers opened fire.

The woman who called police was in a relationship with the man, but the nature of the relationship is currently unclear.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is routine when an officer is involved in a shooting.

