OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a deadly shooting from earlier this year.

On Jan. 3, police officers and emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at a store in the 9800 block of Spencer Jones Road.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they learned that one man had been shot.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Donnell Smith, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that Smith was involved in an argument in the parking lot of the store when he was shot and killed.

Now, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance cameras.

Investigators released photos of a man they want to identify in connection with the incident.

The man is believed to be driving a white, four-door truck. Officials say it may be an F-250.

So far, detectives have identified two other people from the shooting.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.