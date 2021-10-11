Oklahoma City police still searching for 2019 murder suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a murder suspect.

Around 7:30 p.m. on June 7, 2019, investigators were called to the Chestnut Hill Apartments, located in the 7200 block of N.W. 10th St., after a reported shooting.

Chestnut Hill Apartments homicide

When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Lemuel McCoy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe that McCoy was involved in an altercation with Antonio Bates. During that confrontation, Bates allegedly shot McCoy.

Shortly after the murder, a warrant was issued for Bates’ arrest.

However, officers have not been able to find him.

In 2019, authorities stressed that Bates may be spending his time within the transient community in Oklahoma City, or he may have left the state.

It has been two years since the murder, and officials say Bates still hasn’t been arrested.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.