Oklahoma City police still searching for killer of 15-year-old girl who was shot by a stray bullet

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are still on the hunt for the person that shot and killed 15-year-old Sarah Collins at a park in early April.

The family is left pleading for justice after the 15-year-old girl’s life was cut short when she was shot dead on the city’s southeast side. As of right now there have been no arrests and no identified suspects in her case.

Sarah Collins’s family remember her as a “caring soul who lived life to the fullest.”

“I just want him to be caught,” said Collins’s mother, Joyce Collins. “Where nobody else will be hurt, nobody else’s family will go through what we’ve gone through.”

Joyce Collins spoke to KFOR the day of her daughter’s funeral. She said she still in shock, agonizing over the reason why someone would take her daughter’s life.

“I feel thankful that God let me have her as long as I got her,” she said.

Family, friends and loved ones left flowers and a teddy bear at a tree near the site where she died.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department said the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. April 8 in a park near SE 25th Street and Byers Avenue.

Joyce Collins said Sarah had just gone out with some friends to Bricktown before returning home. Sarah ended up leaving to go to an area near Schilling’s Skate Park.

The news release from police stated that a fight broke out and gunshots followed. At least one of them hit Sarah and killed her instantly.

“My neighbor next door knocked and said Sarah had been shot,” Joyce Collins said. “And then a man across the street came, and I said ‘is she OK’ and he said ‘no she’s dead.’”

Oklahoma City police said she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“She does not appear to be an intended victim in this shooting,” said Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “She appears to have been hit by a stray bullet.”

Sarah’s childhood friend Jessie McGee said the park was the normal hangout spot for the tight knit group of friends. She said she would never imagine anything like this happening to them.

“It was our childhood to go up to that park,” McGee said. “You see it on the news all the time, but when it hits close to home, it’s just like this is really what it’s come to.”

Her family and friends are now left mourning the loss of a young girl gone far too soon.

“If a kid makes a mistake and goes to the park, they shouldn’t have to die over it,” Joyce Collins said. “I do want him to be caught and I want justice for Sarah. She deserves it.”

Joyce said that Sarah had problems with liver disease. Doctors gave her three months to live from a young age, but she beat that. After she died like this, her mother said she has been left sleepless.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to pay for the remaining funeral expenses.