Oklahoma City police still seeking suspect from 2017 murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For years, Oklahoma City detectives have been searching for a killer.

On June 7, 2017, the body of 22-year-old Zane Peery was found on the side of the road near N.E. 50th and Air Depot.

“We knew that he was killed somewhere else and whoever did this drove him out there and laid him out there on the side of the road and then they drove off,” said Inspector Robert Benavides, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Detectives contacted Peery’s friends and family to try and find a suspect, but have had no luck.

“We’re asking for Zane’s friends or anybody that knew Zane that knows what happened that they would come forward and tell us what happened so we can bring some closure to the family,” Benavides said.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.