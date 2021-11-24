Oklahoma City police surprise shoppers with free groceries

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several shoppers at a local store were surprised with free groceries from the OKC Fraternal Order of Police.

For the seventh year in a row, members of the OKC Fraternal Order of Police and the Oklahoma City Police Department decided to give back to the community.

The group treated 10 families to their Thanksgiving groceries while shopping at the new Homeland on N.E. 36th and Lincoln Blvd.

Credit: Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police

“The holiday season is a difficult financial time for many Oklahoma City families, especially with the continued challenges from the pandemic,” said John George, president of the OKC FOP. “We are proud to uphold this special tradition and build upon the strong bonds between our members and the community.”

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt was also on hand to help with the surprise.

“This was a lot of fun, and a great holiday treat for some of our residents,” said Mayor Holt. “I know this meant a lot to the families that were helped tonight. Thanks to our police officers for all they do, and my special gratitude for the generosity of the FOP tonight. And thank you to Homeland! It was extra special to do this at their beautiful new Northeast OKC store.”

Credit: Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police

Homeland donated an additional five $100 gift cards for officers to hand out.

“Getting this gift card is a blessing especially with the pandemic and money being tight. I am thankful that I get to spend Thanksgiving with my family celebrating and eating good food. This gift card is just adding to the celebration!” said Jenn Armstrong, a surprised shopper.