OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officers shot a suspect Friday evening after he allegedly opened fire on a police helicopter flying overhead.

Officers were serving a warrant on the suspect the area of I-40 and Choctaw Road shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The scene of an active shooter situation in Oklahoma City. The suspect was taken to a hospital.

The suspect came out of the home and fired a gun at the police helicopter in the sky, according to OKCPD Master Sgt. Gary Knight.

Officers drew their weapons and shot the suspect, Knight said.

The suspect was being taken to the hospital. Information has not been provided on the suspect’s condition.

More information will be provided once it becomes available.