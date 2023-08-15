OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Recently released body camera footage from the Oklahoma City Police Department shows the take down and arrest of a robbery suspect.

According to Oklahoma City Police, on June 27, Sgt. Trayvion Jones attempted to arrest 33-year-old William Lazarus, who allegedly approached a woman from behind, yanked her purse away and ran off.

Officials say Sgt. Jones tried to deploy his taser, but Lazarus was able to briefly get away. After a second attempt, Sgt. Jones successfully tased Lazarus and he was taken into custody by responding officers.

According to OKCPD, the arrest led to the recovery of the stolen purse, along with charges for robbery and possession of stolen property being filed. It was later learned that Lazarus also had felony warrants out of California.

“All in a days work…” OKCPD said on Facebook.