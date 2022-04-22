OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police need the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly sucker-punched at 13 year old at a shopping mall.

The teenage boy was sucker-punched at a northwest Oklahoma City shopping mall, according to Master Sgt. Jennifer Wardlow.

Oklahoma City police are searching for this man who allegedly sucker-punched a 13 year old. Image from OKCPD.

Surveillance video shows the suspect standing in the mall with a dog on a leash.

The teen told authorities he approached the man and asked if he could pet the dog. He said the man then gave him permission to do so.

However, the teen said as he was petting the dog the man punched him in the face.

Have you seen this man? He was caught on video punching a 13 year old, and now the OKCPD is trying to identify him.

Video footage shows the man hitting the teen across the face with a left hook.

Please call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip at okccrimetips.com if you have information on the suspect’s identity.