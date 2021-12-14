Oklahoma City police trying to locate suspects involved in shooting of security guard in Bricktown

Photo goes with story

Have you seen these men?.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police posted surveillance video from the night a security guard was shot in the Bricktown area in November, and are hoping community members can identify the two men who participated in the shooting.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 7.

The suspects were driving a silver Chevy Tahoe.

An image of the suspects is as follows:

Photo goes with story
Have you seen these men?.

The man in the blue top is believed to be the shooter, and the man in the white top was the driver of the Tahoe.

Please call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 if you have information on their identity.

