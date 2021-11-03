Oklahoma City police, U.S. Marshals arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing wheelchair-reliant man at apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police say they apprehended the suspect who shot and killed a man in a wheelchair at an apartment complex in October.

Mikelynn Thomas, 26, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 48-year-old Anthony Bronner.

Bronner died from several gunshot wounds.

Mikelynn Thomas. Photo from Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police and U.S. Marshals arrested Thomas in the 500 block of South Meridian Avenue on Tuesday, according to Oklahoma City Police Department officials.

Bronner was killed at around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 13 at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of South May Avenue.

Apartment complex residents spoke with KFOR on the day of the alleged murder. They said Bronner was wheelchair-reliant.

The scene of the deadly shooting on Oct. 13.

“He was a friend of mine. I’ve served dinner with him. Sit out and talked with him. Just chilled. We all try to be friendly and neighborly around here,” said Kenneth Gaffney. “Kinda bewildered that something like this would happen to somebody that, you know, I had just saw him sitting down there earlier today sitting outside his apartment in his wheelchair, just sitting out enjoying the weather.

“When you could kill somebody in a wheelchair, I mean what is it coming to?”

Police were originally searching for two male suspects. No information was provided on whether law enforcement officials are searching for a second suspect.

Details were not provided on what led to the shooting.