Oklahoma City police use bean bag rounds to subdue armed domestic disturbance suspect

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police fired bean bag rounds to subdue an armed man who was suspected in a domestic disturbance.

Officers were called Friday evening to a home on Hefner, located in the area of Hefner and Western, regarding a domestic disturbance.

Police found a man and woman at the scene. A child was inside the residence.

The man was armed with a gun. The man did not drop the gun. Officers responded by firing bean bag rounds at him.

Officers took the man into custody.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter