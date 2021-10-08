Oklahoma City police use bean bag rounds to subdue armed domestic disturbance suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police fired bean bag rounds to subdue an armed man who was suspected in a domestic disturbance.

Officers were called Friday evening to a home on Hefner, located in the area of Hefner and Western, regarding a domestic disturbance.

Police found a man and woman at the scene. A child was inside the residence.

The man was armed with a gun. The man did not drop the gun. Officers responded by firing bean bag rounds at him.

Officers took the man into custody.

No further details were provided.