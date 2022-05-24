OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officials are warning community members to not fall victim to a type of crime called bank JUGGING.
Bank JUGGING is when a would-be thief sits in a bank parking lot, looking for bank customers who they believe are carrying a large amount of cash, then either burglarize the customer’s vehicle or rob them directly.
A few incidents of bank JUGGING has occurred in Oklahoma, often around lunchtime, according to OKCPD officials.
Officials say community members should do the following to not become a bank JUGGING victim:
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Look for occupied vehicles hanging out in bank parking lots.
- Conceal money/bank bag/cash envelope before leaving bank.
- Make sure no one is following you while you’re driving.
- Call 911 if you suspect you’re being targeted.