OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are warning community members about a growing number of hostage scam calls.

A hostage scam occurs when a scammer calls a potential victim and tells them that their family member has been taken hostage. The scammer then demands money – often through a wire transfer – to free the family member.

OKCPD detectives told KFOR they have recently noticed an increase in hostage scam cases.

Police advise community members to hang up the phone and call 9-1-1 in the instance they receive such a call.

They also say to never give personal information over the phone.