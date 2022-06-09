OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says they’ve seen an increase in ‘virtual kidnapping calls’ and they’re warning Oklahomans of this concerning scam.

“Detectives in our Robbery Unit have noticed a number of virtual kidnapping calls recently where the suspects will contact a victim and tell them a family member is being held hostage and ransom is needed to free them, often through a wire transfer,” said OKCPD in a Facebook post.

Authorities suggest the following if someone contacts you making threats and demanding money:

Stay calm

Request to speak to the victim

Attempt to text/call the victim

Don’t share personal information

Call 911 and report

Officials say the calls are usually made from “burner” (pre-paid/disposable) phones.