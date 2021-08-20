Oklahoma City police warn of scammers amid overseas crises

Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many people are concerned about the situations in Afghanistan and Haiti, the Oklahoma City Police Department says it is reminding the public that scammers may try and prey on your empathy.

The police department says scammers will likely use the fall of the Afghan government and the humanitarian disaster in Haiti to target your money.

Some of these scams claim to be charitable, while others are criminals posing as soldiers stuck overseas in hostile areas.

Officials say the scammers will claim to be in danger, and say they are not able to access their own money. Those money requests are often sent through email or on social media.

“Before giving away money to any person or group, please take the time to check them out and ensure that you are dealing with a reputable organization or charity,” the Oklahoma City Police Department posted on Facebook.