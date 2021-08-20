Oklahoma City police warn of scams centered on chaos in Afghanistan, Haiti

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Watching the desperation in Afghanistan and Haiti has gripped many Oklahomans.

Now scammers are hoping to seize on their concern and even generosity.

“Scammers are finding a new way to reach out and request money from you,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Devastation in Haiti.

Quirk says they’ve recently been made aware that scammers are seizing on news of that 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti, posing as charitable organizations.

“Asking for money and assistance with the earthquake and rendering aid to some of those victims,” he said.

They’re also hoping to take advantage of the chaos in Afghanistan.

“We do have some scammers that are actually posing as U.S. soldiers, pretending to be stuck overseas,” said Quirk. “They’re letting people know that they have people that can get them to other countries to get them out, back home.”

A troubling situation in Afghanistan.

Quirk says beware of unsolicited requests for cash in your email and places like Facebook.

“Some of the requests are actually posing as U.S. soldiers on social media,” he said.

Charity Navigator, Charity Watch and GuideStar can help you determine charities that are legitimate.

“So just be aware, do some homework and some research, make sure that some of these organizations are reputable,” said Quirk.

If you have any questions, you can feel free to call 911 to speak with an officer about it.

Quirk also says if you get phone calls, just hang up.