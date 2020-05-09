Oklahoma City police warn public about phone scam

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officials are warning community members that a phone scam is afoot in the metro.

Police say the perpetrator has spoofed the department’s phone number – (405) 297-1000 – and is calling community members and telling them that they owe money for some reason.

“One caller in particular identified herself as Lt. Tracy Smith…then went on to say the potential victim owed money, but could get a gift card and meet them at the Oklahoma County Jail to make payment. Thankfully, the person didn’t fall for it, but we all know there are those who might,” police said on the Police Department’s official Facebook page.

Police say don’t fall victim to such phone calls.

“If it sounds suspicious, you’re probably feeling that way for a reason. Hang up!”