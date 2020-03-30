Oklahoma City police address enforcement of shelter in place order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -- After Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt issued a 'shelter-in-place' order, many residents wonder exactly how that order will be enforced.

On Monday, Oklahoma City police released a video from Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley explaining how they are implementing the "Shelter in Place" order enacted by Mayor David Holt over the weekend.

“We are not stopping people just because they’re out," Chief Gourley said.

In a video posted to social media on Monday, Chief Gourley addressed the public about OKC's new "Shelter in Place" order that went into effect over the weekend.

"We don’t need to be out. We need to be following the instructions of our leaders,” Gourley said.

Those instructions at the city level are outlined in Mayor David Holt's proclamation, which bullet points what you can be out in the public doing. That includes, running essential errands, picking up food from a restaurant, exercising and working an essential job.

If you're out doing non-essential business that is not listed in the proclamation, you could face up to six months in jail and a $750 fine.

“Some of the most confusion that we’ve seen are as it relates to parks and playground. Playground equipment is one of those areas where the virus can spread easily, so we are keeping people off of that,” Gourley said. “Another thing that we’ve heard and we’ve seen talked about on social media is checkpoints or having papers or documentation with you when you’re out and about just running your errands or doing those things that are essential. That is not true."

Gourley said since Gov. Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order last week, followed by Mayor Holt's "Shelter in Place" order over the weekend, they've had no related arrests or citations.

“If it does come to a point where we just agree to disagree, we’ll make a report on that and refer that on to our city prosecutors to look at beyond that,” Gourley said.

Officials say if they encounter someone who is not abiding by the order, they will explain the need to go home. If the person refuses, they would be issued a citation and could be arrested.