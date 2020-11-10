Oklahoma City police working to apprehend homicide suspect who stole vehicle while fleeing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local male was found dead in Oklahoma City and a suspect is on the loose.

Oklahoma City police are attempting to locate a male suspect believed responsible for a male victim who was found dead inside a white pickup on Tuesday in the 2400 block of Southwest 95th Street.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official said that the suspect left the scene in a stolen pickup truck.

“At 104th and May, he abandoned that vehicle and then carjacked – stole a vehicle from somebody – and then abandoned that vehicle at 119th and May,” the police official said.

Police do not know the suspect’s identity, but described him as a thin black male wearing a white T-shirt and a backpack.

The official said that as far as he knows, the suspect is on foot.

“I would consider him armed and dangerous,” the official said.

Police ask community members to call 9-1-1 if they see a person matching the suspect’s description.

