Oklahoma City police working to clear out lost property

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is trying to reunite lost property with the rightful owners.

Right now, officials say there are thousands of unclaimed items in the Police Property Management Unit waiting to be reunited with owners.

“Each item that enters our 300,000 square-foot facility is tracked with its own bar code,” said Major Greg Johnston. “People who are taken to jail will be given a receipt shortly after booking for any property booked into the Property Management Unit.”

Most of the items end up in the Property Management Unit because they were collected by officers during an investigation, found by police or residents, or the items were stolen.

The items are stored in the unit for a minimum of three months.

After that, the unclaimed objects are either destroyed or sold at auction. Property that could be used as evidence in a crime is normally retained longer.

People who believe they have unclaimed items can get information about how to recover them by calling (405) 297-1135.