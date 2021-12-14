Oklahoma City police working to locate man who can possibly provide information about shooting

Local

The man Oklahoma City police are trying to locate to question about a shooting.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police released surveillance footage of a shooting at a gas station in the northwest part of the city, and are working to locate a man in the video who might provide information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

The shooting happened in November near West Wilshire Boulevard and Northwest Expressway.

The suspect shot the victim inside a gas station, police said.

The victim survived. The suspect is still on the loose.

Police released a grainy surveillance video, hoping it will lead to an arrest.

Photo goes with story
Oklahoma City police are trying to locate this man to question him about a shooting in November.

Officials believe the man in the above image from the video may know something about the shooting.

Call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 if you recognize the man.

