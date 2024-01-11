OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is gearing up for the strong winds, bitter cold temperatures and likely snow that’s on the way.

“The safety of the citizens is our absolute priority,” said Street Superintendent Chris Daniels. “Hopefully, you know we won’t see a repeat of what we saw on Tuesday morning… We had a little bit of different expectations going into it that night than what arrived that morning.”

On Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to at least two dozen accidents within just a few hours. A spokesman said they typically only respond to 18 in an entire day.

To prevent a repeat of that, crews got to work bright and early Thursday morning.

“Pre-treating our bridges and overpasses and then we’ll move on to our emergency routes with brine solution,” said Daniels.

Daniels said the City of Oklahoma City will have about 30 trucks out tomorrow. They’ll start hitting the roads around midnight.

“Our snow routes are about 1,775 miles, which is the equivalent of driving from here to Portland, Maine,” said Daniels. “So, it’s a lot to maintain.”

His best advice is to stay home if you can. If you have to head out, take it slow.

“Leave early,” said Daniels. “If you see our crews out there working just give them some space so they can do their job.”

Daniels told KFOR crews will be out again on Saturday preparing for the next wave of winter weather. They plan to use beet juice since it will be so cold out.