OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – October is behind us, and city leaders in Oklahoma City are already preparing for the holiday season.

The Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival will be held outside of the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Thursday, Nov. 17.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., families can take photos with Santa, caricatures, balloon art, or meet a Magic Elf.

Parents can take their kids to the Letters to Santa Station where they can write and place letters to Santa in a North Pole mailbox. They can also decorate downtown-themed holiday postcards to take home or mail.

“I invite all residents to join us in Bricktown for this Oklahoma City tradition that will put you in the holiday spirit,” said Mayor David Holt. “Our program highlights our community’s amazing talent and diversity, and it kicks off a holiday season in downtown OKC that now rivals any American downtown. The holiday decorations, activities, shopping, and dining in downtown cannot be beat, and it all begins with the lighting of our city’s tree.”

Visitors will be able to see a variety of live performances from the Lyric Theatre, Jabee with Sarafina Byrd, Sainrithya Dance Academy, Lao Natasinh OKC, Mariachi Orgullo de América, and more. Other performers include the Hưng Việt Lion Dancers, Oklahoma City Ballet, RACE Dance Collective, and Native American Flautist Terry Tsotigh.

The Bricktown Christmas Tree will be lit at approximately 5:55 p.m. and will be on display through New Year’s Day.

For more information, visit DowntownInDecember.com.