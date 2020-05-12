Oklahoma City principals honored for excellence, love of students

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma City educators have been recognized as outstanding principals.

Melinda Elms, the principal at Hawthorne Elementary, and Greg Frederick, the principal at U.S. Grant High School, have been named the 2020 recipients of the Sam and Charolet Shirley Outstanding Principal award, an award presented each year by The Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools, according to a Foundation news release.

Both Elms and Frederick received a cash prize in addition to $1,000 for their school to use toward Partners in Action projects, according to the news release.

Elms has been an OKCPS educator for more than 12 years; she became Hawthorne’s principal in 2016.

Elms reviewed school testing data and coordinated with teachers on a plan to improve math and English Language Arts (ELA) test scores. The effort resulted in improved academic performance within a year, the news release states.

“I am incredibly grateful to the teachers, staff and community members who nominated me for this award,” Elms said. “Hawthorne students’ increased confidence and understanding is reward enough, but it is a true honor to be recognized by my peers. Our hard work is paying off.”

Frederick has been with OKCPS for over six years, and in that time has become known for his innovation in engaging students, removing barriers standing in the way of quality education and encouraging political and social awareness among youth.

U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke spoke at U.S. Grant this year, and U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn was set to speak during the school’s commencement address.

Frederick was also noted for working hard to maintain daily communication with students and faculty and leading by example during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the news release.

“My greatest joy during this crisis has been working at the educational packet and meal distribution sites. Seeing the appreciation of what our district is doing for kids from the students and their families really keeps me going,” Frederick said. “I share this award with everyone at U.S. Grant and consider it to be a true testament to our culture and values.”

OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel lauded Elms and Frederick for believing that educators loving their students is one of the most important building blocks for student success.

McDaniel made the following statement:

“Melinda has found unique ways to push her kids toward success. Hawthorne students are well-known and well-respected across the district for their reading prowess, as they routinely capture the top spot in the OKCPS Foundation’s ReadOKC reading challenge. Melinda inspires her students and teachers to be the very best they can be, and there is no doubt that she genuinely loves her students,” Dr. McDaniel said. “Greg too has a remarkable connection with his students. His unwavering belief in his kids and in their future success is evident each time I walk into U.S. Grant High School, and he has been very thoughtful about creating pathways for success for each of them. Greg and Melinda are exemplary school leaders, and I am absolutely thrilled they are this year’s recipients of the Outstanding Principal recognition. Thanks, too, to the Shirley Family for understanding the importance of recognizing our outstanding principals!” OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel