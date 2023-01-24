OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local nurse and a nursing student are on a special mission to brighten the days of children who are in the hospital.

Taylor Steele was a nurse at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital for nine years before becoming a nursing professor at Oklahoma Christian University.

A special request from sophomore student Addi Holley brought her back to the hospital’s young patients.

“I had honestly been missing that experience and being directly involved with patients and families,” Steele said.

“We really want to make it known that they are loved and they are seen here in the hospital,” said Holley.

Last year, with Steele’s help, Holley started a local branch of the non-profit “Once Upon a Room” – making hospital rooms feel more like home by decorating them with the patients’ favorite cartoon characters, action heroes, and more.

“Having been a nurse, I can see that when caregivers are going to walk into that room, they’re going to see a person and not just the next test to be done,” said Steele.

The team at OU says ‘Once Upon a Room’ helps their young patients in what can be a scary time.

“So much control is taken away from kids when they’re here in the hospital and it provides them ownership over things that they like outside of just the experience that they’re having here,” said Erin Bailey, with Oklahoma Children’s Hospital.

“I knew it would be a great way to get involved in just a different way and make an impact on their lives,” Steele said.

Holley and Steele try to decorate two rooms per week but they are seeking sponsors to keep their mission going.

If you’d like to help, donate, visit www.onceuponaroom.org or email oklahomacity@onceuponaroom.org.